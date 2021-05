Reuters

Tyson Jost scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in Denver. The Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time since 2000-01, the last season in which they won the Stanley Cup. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Joonas Donskoi each scored for the Avalanche, who will play the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.