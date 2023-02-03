Fangio my goodness! Look at these Dolphins Vic Fangio contract numbers

If Vic Fangio would like to buy a nice boat, no problem.

If Fangio would like a nice little place on the beach, no problem.

Whatever Fangio wants, Fangio can get. Stephen Ross is on the case.

The Dolphins owner put his money where his heart is, stepping up to pay the defensive mastermind more than $4.5 million per year for three years, according to reputable Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB.

Fangio, 64, can probably have access to private plane flights back to friends and family in California, if he'd like.

Maybe Fangio can open a nice little restaurant on Las Olas Blvd. The options seem endless.

Why be a head coach when you can make more than some head coaches as a coordinator?

Vic Fangio is an NFL legend and now, a Dolphin

Enter Fangio, tasked with turning Miami's defense from underachieving to a Top 10 unit.

Hey, Vic's done it before. Lots of times.

He'll bring his disguises and his schemes and his worldly, seasoned, grandmaster ways.

FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Broncos coach Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Ross wanted to make sure that there was no doubt coach Mike McDaniel would have the man he wanted as head coach of the Dolphins defense. And that Fangio wouldn't flip and go back to say, San Francisco.

No, Fangio's heart is in South Florida. Ross made sure of it.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: The Dolphins are going to pay Vic Fangio a lot of money to pay what he does really, really well