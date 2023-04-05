FanDuel’s updated college football national championship odds

Spring football is in the air from coast to coast as the spring game calendar is about to be jam-packed with the conclusion of spring practices in the coming weeks. As college football teams continue to go through spring practices, or begin the next phase of their offseason after wrapping for the spring like Michigan recently did, hopes for big results in the fall are flowing for a number of national title contenders. But is there anyone with a good chance to dethrone the two-time defending national champions from Georgia in 2023?

The updated national championship odds from FanDuel suggest the answer to that question is a resounding no. The Bulldogs are still the favorites to win it all next season, but three Big Ten programs are among the top 10 schools on the board for the national championship next season. Ohio State and Michigan, each coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff last season, are in the top four behind Georgia, with another pretty common national championship contender sitting between them and the Dawgs.

Here is a look at the top of the national championship odds board from FanDuel for next season.

Georgia

National championship odds: +220

There is no shock here seeing the two-time defending national champions sitting on top of the odds at this point in the offseason. Georgia is once again loading up for another big year as an SEC contender and national championship favorite.

Alabama

National championship odds: +500

After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, Nick Saban should have the Crimson Tide ready for a return to the top of the college football world. Whether it is enough to dethrone Georgia remains to be seen, but it has been a while since Alabama was not clearly the top program in its own conference. An Alabama with something to prove is not an Alabama I would want to cross paths with.

Ohio State

National championship odds: +700

Similar to Alabama’s situation in the SEC, Ohio State is now in the rare position of not being seen as clearly the top team in its own conference, or even its own division! But that hasn’t stopped Ohio State from getting the best national title odds among Big Ten teams for now. The Buckeyes will once again be loaded with talent and will have an excellent chance of returning to the playoff.

Michigan

National championship odds: +1000

Coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances, the bar has been raised for Michigan going into the 2023 season. The Wolverines should once again have one of the best teams the Big Ten has to offer, and as such should have another legitimate playoff contender.

USC

National championship odds: +1600

Last year saw USC just one win away from playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time, but a loss in the Pac-12 championship game knocked the Trojans out of the mix. But with Heisman Trophy quarterback Caleb Williams back for another season, the hopes are legitimately high for the Pac-12 favorite this season.

Florida State

National championship odds: +1800

If you are looking for a team that is building some serious offseason hype as a rising contender, look no further than Florida State. The Seminoles have the best national title odds among ACC schools coming off a 10-3 season. Is Florida State about to take back the ACC crown from Clemson? These national title odds suggest yes.

LSU

National championship odds: +1800

Brian Kelly brought immediate results to LSU last season in his first year as head coach after leaving Notre Dame that was highlighted by back-to-back victories over top 10 teams Ole Miss and Alabama and a spot in the SEC Championship Game. LSU should be another serious threat to Alabama in the SEC West.

Clemson

National championship odds: +2000

Clemson has fallen a bit off the national title pedestal, but there is no reason to rule the Tigers out of the hunt. Clemson may have fallen back a bit from the height of its glory, and a rising Florida State does pose a threat to the ACC throne, but Clemson can still rack up enough wins to be in the mix.

Penn State

National championship odds: +2000

Penn State‘s biggest obstacle to cracking the College Football Playoff for the first time is being in the same division as Ohio State and Michigan. But if the Nittany Lions can get a split between those two in the regular season, that could be enough to get into the four-team field as long as it doesn’t get tripped up elsewhere.

Tennessee

National championship odds: +3000

Tennessee football roared back into the national championship picture last season, climbing to the top ranking in the polls before being knocked down by Georgia in a regular season contest, the biggest game in the SEC East in years. This year the Vols get Georgia at home. That could be important!

Texas

National championship odds: +3000

It wouldn’t be a top 10 national championship odds post without including the Texas Longhorns, right? Texas is always going to get some lofty odds based on the name alone, but Texas has some work to do to ascend to the top of the Big 12 this season before it leaves for the SEC.

Notre Dame

National championship odds: +3000

Notre Dame got off to a bit of a tough start last season, but the Fighting Irish came together to have a strong finish to the 2022 season that should carry over to 2023. But like Texas, Notre Dame will typically get some better odds based on the name alone. All eyes are on that home game against Ohio State in late September.

Oregon

National championship odds: +3000

Oregon should be in for another strong season in the Pac-12 as a true conference contender in 2023. Dan Lanning’s first season as head coach went well with Bo Nix as a transfer quarterback thriving, and more of that should be witnessed this season.

Washington

National championship odds: +3000

Another Pac-12 contender should be Washington as the Huskies finished the 2022 season ranked in the top 10 with a record of 11-2. This is why it is not shocking to see Washington getting the same national title odds as Oregon, although both are trailing USC.

Texas A&M

National championship odds: +6000

It seems a little weird seeing a team that has clearly underachieved this much appearing so highly on the national title odds, but if Texas A&M can put a few more things together, then they could easily storm their way into the conversation. After all, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher already has a national championship trophy in hand just waiting to be etched with a year. Could this be the year of the Aggies?

Oklahoma

National championship odds: +6000

Oklahoma couldn’t make up for some big departures from the program last season and fell back in the Big 12 pack, but the Sooners should be in position for a better season in year two under Brent Venables as head coach. It may be more worth placing a couple of bucks on Oklahoma than it is Texas, although betting on either to win it all may not be a solid investment.

Utah

National championship odds: +6000

When it comes to the Pac-12, nobody should underestimate Utah. The two-time defending Pac-12 champions have once again finished their last season with a loss in the Rose Bowl but charge into the new season as a team you cannot take for granted in the Pac-12. The biggest question is if the Utes can avoid a setback or two that costs them a trip to the College Football Playoff.

North Carolina

National championship odds: +10000

North Carolina has the best quarterback in the ACC with the continued rise of Drake Maye, but the Tar Heels still have to maneuver past either Clemson or Florida State according to these national title odds just to sniff the playoff.

TCU

National championship odds: +10000

TCU was a long shot to win it all last season but won their way to the school’s first College Football Playoff appearance and played for the national championship, so let’s not dismiss the idea that TCU could win it all under the right conditions. Making another run through the Big 12 would not be a surprise despite two other Big 12 schools getting better national title odds, but the Horned Frogs embrace the role of being underappreciated and look to kick the two outgoing Big 12 schools with another statement.

UCLA

National championship odds: +10000

The Pac-12 has some good competition for the conference crown, and UCLA is often the team lagging behind the pack. That could be the case again this season, but the Bruins could still be a player in the conference race. Being a threat for the playoff is a real reach.

Wisconsin

National championship odds: +10000

Wisconsin may actually have the easiest path to the Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff compared to the other Big Ten teams on this list just because it does not play in the Big Ten East Division. The Badgers play Ohio State in the regular season but get the Buckeyes at home, and a potential rematch could go down in the Big Ten championship game, but an 12-1 Wisconsin team in Luke Fickell’s first season? That could be interesting.

