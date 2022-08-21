FanDuel trolls Steelers offensive line on Twitter

On Saturday night, the poorest performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers came courtesy of the offensive line. This group let the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front bully them all game long. It was so obvious that athe FanDuel Sportsbook Twitter account partook in some epic trolling of the Steelers offensive line and its poor performance.

The Steelers have dedicated serious resources into the offensive line this offseason adding multiple free agents and even a new offensive line coach. Unfortunately, so far the new players, James Daneils and Mason Cole aren’t looking like upgrades and the returning guys aren’t showing much in terms of growth over last season.

Steelers running backs only netted 10 rushing yards on just 10 carries in the game. The offensive line also failed to protect any of the Steelers quarterbacks which makes the evaluation process for most of the offense quite challenging.

Message to the Steelers o-line: pic.twitter.com/3foY3A47Z3 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 20, 2022

List

Steelers vs Jaguars: Big preseason takeaways

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire