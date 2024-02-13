FanDuel sports releases 2024 College Football SEC win totals

There is no question that the retirement of Nick Saban will have a massive impact on the landscape of not only the Southeastern Conference but college football as a whole. However, even though the GOAT might be gone, Alabama is still one of the best programs in all of college football and just picked up one of the best young coaches in the game in Kalen Deboer. DeBoer is coming off of a national title appearance with the Washington Huskies in just his second year and posted a 25-3 record with UW in 2022 and 2023. With the playoffs expanding to 12 teams too, it’s hard to see Alabama missing out on it despite all of the changes going on inside of Tuscaloosa.

The SEC has always been a gauntlet, but the additions of Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 are going to make things even crazier. The Tide will not face Texas next season, but they do have a trip to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners the week before the Iron Bowl.

FanDuel released their betting win totals for all of the SEC teams in 2024, and let’s just say they are very interesting. FanDuel sets Alabama’s win total at 9.5 games, which my instant reaction is over. Georgia and Texas lead the way with 10.5 whereas Auburn is about middle of the pack at 7.5.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire