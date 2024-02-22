FanDuel sets Ohio State vs. Oregon 2024 betting line. Is OSU an underdog?

With more than six months until the 2024 season opener against Akron, Ohio State football is already listed as an underdog by FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel has the Buckeyes as 1.5-point underdogs ahead of their Oct. 12 road game against Oregon. FanDuel has the over/under set at 57.5 points.

It will be the first Big Ten meeting between Ohio State and Oregon. The Ducks are one of four former Pac-12 teams to join the Big Ten in 2024 along with Southern California, UCLA and Washington.

According to ESPN's 'Way Too Early' Top 25 rankings, Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the country heading into the 2024 season behind Georgia. Oregon is at No. 3.

What is Ohio State vs. Michigan 2024 betting line?

FanDuel also has Ohio State has 7-point home favorites against Michigan Nov. 30 with the over/under set at 49.5 points.

Ohio State record against the spread 2023

Ohio State covered seven of its 12 games in 2023. But the Buckeyes failed to cover each of their last two games of the season in losses to Michigan and Missouri.

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

