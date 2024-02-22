FanDuel reveals top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2024

After a decade of the four-team College Football Playoff format, the 2024 season will introduce the 12-team playoff. Even across all major conferences, there will be a lot of change realignment taking effect.

The CFP committee recently revised their qualifying criteria for the playoffs to include the five highest-ranked conference champions plus the next seven highest-ranked teams determined by the CFP Selection Committee’s rankings. Due to all of the changes and Nick Saban’s retirement, there will be more parity in the sport than ever before which should make the 2024 season one of the craziest we have ever seen.

So, not only will the national title race be a mad dash, but it is also going to be one of the most wide-open Heisman Trophy races ever. Despite the change in coaching staff in Tuscaloosa, the 2024 Heisman Trophy odds have Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe as one of the favorites to take home the prestigious award.

+2000 - Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M Aggies

Before suffering a season-ending injury, Weigman was one of the top quarterbacks in the nation for the Aggies. Weigman completed 82 of 119 passes for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and only two interceptions as a sophomore. With a head coaching change in College Station, how much will it affect the A&M signal caller?

+2000 - Noah Fifta, QB, Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats signal-caller would be one of my favorite bets heading into the season coming off of a redshirt freshman campaign where he completed 241 of 333 passes for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to six picks. The only concern is similar to Weigman and about half of the guys on this list, Fifta also will have a new head coach after Jedd Fisch departed for Washington.

+1800 - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Rebels

Dart and Ole Miss are coming off of their first 11-win season in program history and return one of the best rosters in the entire country. 2024 will be Dart’s third year as a full-time starter and he is as seasoned as they come. He is coming off of an outstanding 2023 campaign where he completed 233 of 358 passes for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He also carried the ball 119 times for 391 yards and eight scores.

+1800 - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Tigers

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took home the Heisman Trophy award in 2023, and with Nussmeier filling into his role in a quarterback-friendly offense he will likely be in the midst of the conversation as well. However, he won’t have the luxury of having Malik Nabers as a weapon as he already declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

+1500 - Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee Volunteers

Iamaleava will be a first-time starter in 2024 as well, but the expectations for the former five-star are through the roof. In limited action as a true freshman, the Vols signal caller completed 28 of 45 passes for 314 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He did carry the ball 20 times for 71 yards and three scores as well.

+1200 - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe finished sixth last season in the Heisman race. After being benched in Week 3, Milroe was lights out the rest of the way as he guided the Tide to an SEC Championship win and CFP Rose Bowl appearance. In 2023, Milroe completed 187 of 284 passes for 2,834 yards 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 161 times for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Kalen DeBoer and his high-octane offense coming to Tuscaloosa, Milroe will definitely be in the thick of the competition.

+1000 - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes

The former Kansas State quarterback is heading to Columbus, Ohio as he joins one of the best rosters in the nation with the Buckeyes. In four years with the Wildcats, Howard completed 459 of 779 passes for 48 touchdowns and 25 picks and now surrounded by some of the best talent in the sport he is likely to have his breakout year.

+1000 - Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon Ducks

Gabriel started his collegiate career with UCF, then transferred to Oklahoma, where he spent the last two years. Now, entering his sixth year of college football, Gabriel will be taking his talents to Eugene, Oregon to lead the Ducks as they join the Big Ten. In 2023, Gabriel completed 266 of 384 passes for 30 touchdowns and 12 picks. He also tacked on 12 rushing touchdowns.

+750 - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas Longhorns

The biggest news of the offseason for Texas Longhorns fans came as quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his intentions to stay with the program for one final season. The former five-star recruit the led Longhorns to a Big 12 title and CFP berth after completing 272 of 394 passes for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions.

+750 - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Bulldogs

Heading into the 2024 season, the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorites to win the national title. The Dawgs have a great defense and the best coach in the sport, but Beck is the guy that really keeps UGA in rhythm. In his first full season as a starter, Beck completed 302 of 417 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions.

