FanDuel names Justin Jefferson best wide receiver in NFC North

The offseason is the perfect time for reflection and analysis; one player receiving praise is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The All-Pro wide receiver is having himself quite the offseason. Whether it is discussing his contract extension that seems to be on the horizon or if it is what he does on his own time while supporting Anthony Edwards, he is reaching his prime. The scary part is that, through just four seasons, Jefferson is already on the brink of becoming the team’s third-leading receiver all-time.

Did we get this right? ✍️ pic.twitter.com/UBk4wwlBBi — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 6, 2024

Heading into 2024, FanDuel is recognizing the greatness we are all privy to on Sundays. Justin Jefferson was tabbed as the best receiver in the NFC North by the betting outlet who also tabbed other notable receivers as the best in their respective divisions. Jefferson beats out fellow NFC North receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Amon-Ra St.Brown.

The team and fands alike look forward to seeing what Jefferson can do once again with a full-season under his belt while also being extended for the long-haul in Minnesota.

