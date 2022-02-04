Fancam returns for Busch Light Clash, with cases of beer as a prize

The NASCAR Fancam experience is back for the 2022 Busch Light Clash, giving fans the chance to find themselves in the crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and share it with their friends.

For those who participate and submit an entry in the sweepstakes, Busch Light is giving away two cases of Busch Light per month for a year to one lucky winner (21+).

Through Fancam‘s photo technology, a 360-degree, high-resolution image of the Coliseum will allow fans to experience the track layout in a virtual, first-person setting.

Fancam goes live Monday, Feb. 7 after the race, and fans can tag themselves at: https://nascar.fancam.com. Fans can sign up now to be notified via email once Fancam is live.

Can‘t attend the race in LA? You can still join in on the fun and see the Coliseum for yourself! NASCAR Fancam participation is offered free of charge and is your chance to see the transformation of the world-class venue with your own eyes.

Don‘t forget to tune in to the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 6 (FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) to see who wins the main event.

