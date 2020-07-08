Fanatics and NFL.com's shop will keep selling Redskins gear during team's name review

Redskins fans who feel like they're running out of options to buy their team's gear online can at least still turn to two familiar places, according to a report from Sports Business Daily.

Burgundy and Gold merchandise featuring the franchise's name will remain available on Fanatics and NFLShop.com, per Terry Lefton. Lefton confirmed that with spokespeople from both sellers.

Target, Walmart, Nike and Dick's are among the major retailers that chose to pull all Redskins-related items from their websites in the last few days. Those decisions came as pressure on Dan Snyder to change the organization's name has reached never-before-seen levels.

Fanatics and the NFL's official online store - which Fanatics administers - won't join those other companies, though.

Outside of the apparel world, FedEx and Pepsi have also publicly stated that they're against the Redskins remaining the Redskins. FedEx was the first to make such an announcement last Thursday, and their statement ignited much of the newfound momentum for Washington to become known as something else.

Now, if Ron Rivera gets his wish, all of this will result in a switch soon. So if you're hoping to secure one more Terry McLaurin jersey or one last set of logo coasters before it comes down, you now know where to head.

