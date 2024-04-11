Fanatics Fest to Debut in August at NYC’s Javits Center

Sports memorabilia company Fanatics Events announced a three-day summer festival in New York City that will feature high-profile athletes and opportunities for fans to experience various aspects of the company.

The event, dubbed Fanatics Fest NYC, will be held at the Javits Center in Manhattan from Aug. 16-18. The fest will combine various aspects of the company’s business model, including trading cards, sports collectibles and fan gear, as well as product announcements and live video.

More from Sportico.com

Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Peyton and Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, Hulk Hogan and Sabrina Ionescu will be among the athletes in attendance.

“Sports fans deserve a place to gather, celebrate their passions and foster new ones, and Fanatics Fest NYC aims to do just that,” Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events, said in a statement.

Live-streamed collectible “breaks” will take place as well as a Fanatics-run retail superstore offering products available for fans to purchase. The event will also feature opportunities for novice collectors and more experienced ones to trade cards and other collectibles. Fanatics-owned Topps will also be doing exclusive card drops.

Fanatics Events recently concluded its WWE World event, a five-day festival in Philadelphia surrounding WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Best of Sportico.com