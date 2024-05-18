Fan zone approved for stadium

The fan zone at the bet365 will hold 1,550 people and have a stage and screen [Stoke City]

A new £1.5m fan zone for the bet365 Stadium has been approved.

Food, drink and entertainment will be available before Stoke City matches with a stage and 31ft (9.6m) video screen part of the plans.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council approved the planning application for the zone, which will hold 1,550 people and be built on a section of car park at the north east corner of the stadium, close to Ricardo’s bar.

Thirty car parking spaces will be lost in the development but the club said disabled bays would be relocated elsewhere.

City planners said the proposals were "considered to be acceptable subject to conditions required to protect amenity within the area with regard to the control over hours and nature of use along with the finished appearance of the various structures”.

Use of the fan zone will be limited to between 09:00 and 23:00 to prevent noise nuisance to residents.

According to the planning application, on match days it would be in use from three hours before kick-off.

