Fan wears White Sox Rizzo jersey to Wrigley Field, creating so many questions

Sometimes you see something that just leaves you bewildered.

A fan at Tuesday's Cubs-Rockies game wore a Rizzo 44 jersey. That is, of course, a totally normal thing to do at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Except the jersey wasn't a Cubs jersey. It was a White Sox jersey.

There are so many questions about what led to this fan ordering this jersey in this specific way. Is he a White Sox fan who also likes Anthony Rizzo? Is his last name Rizzo and thought it would be funny? Does he expect or want the White Sox to sign Rizzo when he hits free agency after the 2021 season? Is he just trolling the entire stadium?

Turns out, he is a White Sox fan who is friends with Rizzo.