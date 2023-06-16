Fan wearing sombrero, stick-on moustache heckles Phil Mickelson Thursday at U.S. Open

Round 1: Phil Mickelson reacts after a putt on the 10th hole.

LOS ANGELES — Phil Mickelson was getting ready to close out a solid first round at the U.S. Open Thursday when he was forced to step away from a long putt because of a heckler.

A man wearing a sombrero and stick-on mustache stood along the railing of the grandstand and screamed at Mickelson before the fan was escorted from the spot by security, according to reports.

Mickelson was putting on No. 9, his final hole of the day, when the heckler went on for about 30 seconds, referencing Mickelson's association with LIV Golf, including his $200 million deal, and "Victoria's Secret sponsorship."

Golf.com spoke to a fan who said the heckler said something about “red lipstick and 9-inch heels.”

Mickelson two-putted the hole and closed with a 1-under 69, seven shots behind leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Mickelson is one of 15 golfers from LIV Golf in the U.S. Open field. Last week, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf, announced they were forming a new company that would combine their commercial businesses and rights. With the rival tours coming together, the future of LIV Golf remains unclear.

A federal lawsuit was filed June 8 by Cool Brands Supply, an Argentina corporation, accusing LIV Golf and Mickelson's HyFlyers GC team of using a “nearly identical logo” to one that is used for Fallen Footwear.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Phil Mickelson heckled at U.S. Open by fan wearing sombrero, stick-on moustache