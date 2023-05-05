Fan Vote for All-Star Race reaches halfway point see the top 10

The 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 21 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), is inching closer and closer. If you haven’t already, it is time to vote in your favorite driver that has yet to clinch their bid in what should be an unforgettable weekend.

Midway through the Fan Vote, the top 10 vote-getters as of Friday, May 5, are as follows, in alphabetical order: AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, BJ McLeod, Ryan Preece and Chandler Smith.

Polls officially opened on April 21 at noon ET. Eager race fans will have until 9 a.m. ET on May 21 to cast their ballots. To vote, the rules are simple: You can vote once per day, per unique email address. Fan Rewards members will earn 50 points for voting.

Ken Schrader won the first fan vote in 2004, and Erik Jones was the most recent winner in 2022. Kyle Petty, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer are others on the list who have achieved the feat.

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote if they attempted to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500, have not won a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race yet or have not finished inside the top two in the NASCAR Open qualifying race.

