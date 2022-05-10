Fan Vote for All-Star Race heats up; see latest top 10

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22 at Texas Motor Speedway is less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty of time for fans to vote their favorite drivers into the big show through the All-Star Fan Vote.

So far, the top 10 vote-getters in alphabetical order are: Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suárez.

Fans can vote here by casting one ballot per day per each unique email address. Votes can only be made for one eligible NASCAR driver per submission. Sharing your vote on Twitter and Facebook adds a bonus entry for each, for a total of four submissions for your favorite driver per day.

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote by having attempted to qualify for the 2022 Daytona 500. If a Fan Vote candidate wins a NASCAR Cup Series race before the All-Star Race — Kansas Speedway is their last opportunity — that driver is automatically in the All-Star field.

If a driver wins a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race before the All-Star Race, that driver will be locked into the field and is not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. A driver must finish the NASCAR Open with his respective vehicle in a raceable condition at the time called as determined by the NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director in order to win the Fan Vote.

Currently locked into the All-Star Race are: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

