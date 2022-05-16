Fan Vote for All-Star Race heads into final stretch; see latest top four

The All-Star Race Fan Vote is headed into its final stretch, and it’s up to you to decide who will become the latest winner to participate in NASCAR’s annual classic with $1 million on the line Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

A look at the most recent tally of votes reveals that these are the top-four drivers, with polls set to close on Friday, May 20 at noon ET. Listed in alphabetical order:

— Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet for Petty GMS Motorsports

— Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports

— Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing

— Daniel Suárez, driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing

Don’t delay in getting your vote in today for one of these four drivers, or one of the other drivers who is eligible for this year’s fan vote. Remember, you can vote once daily right up until the deadline on Friday, and votes that you share on social media count double.

