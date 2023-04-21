Fan Vote opens for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Now is your chance to pick a driver who could compete in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race on May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). That’s because the polls for the All-Star Race Fan Vote are open, and this year, Fan Rewards members will earn 50 points for voting.

The rules are simple: You can vote once per day, per unique email address, and the voting period is from noon ET on April 21 to 9 a.m. ET on May 21. The winner of the fan vote will be announced after the NASCAR All-Star Open on May 21 and before the main event starts that night.

RELATED: Vote now!

Ken Schrader won the first fan vote in 2004, and Erik Jones was the most recent winner in 2022. Kyle Petty, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer were some of the others on the list, too.

Kasey Kahne, in 2008, is the only fan vote winner who went on to win the All-Star Race. So see, you can make a difference.

Check back with NASCAR.com over the next month for updates on how the fan vote is going.

Happy voting everyone!