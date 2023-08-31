FAN VOTE: Who is the Greater Taunton Preseason Football Player of the Year?
TAUNTON— It's now only a little over a week until another season of high school football kicks off in the Greater Taunton area.
Ahead of the first games, the Taunton Daily Gazette has put together a poll to determine the fans' choice for Greater Taunton Preseason Football Player of the Year, allowing readers to choose their favorite of 23 of the area's top players for the 2023 season.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 with the winner being announced via the Gazette high school football hub and on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on the afternoon of Sept. 8. Votes are limited to one per device per hour.
2023 Taunton Daily Gazette Preseason Player of the Year Nominees
TAUNTON
Ethan Harris, senior linebacker
Dylan Keenan, sophomore quarterback
Elijah Prophete, junior linebacker/fullback
Dmitrius Shearrion, senior wide receiver/safety
Brady Silveira, junior quarterback
Jose Touron, senior wide receiver/defensive back
Tigers preview: New-look Taunton High football looks to create its own identity in 2023
BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM
Amin Abbassi, senior linebacker/tight end
Kauan Bento, senior wide receiver/defensive back
Declan Byrne, senior quarterback
Ryan Catino, senior running back
Joe Forziati, senior guard
Owen King, junior wide receiver
Trojans preview: Ready for senior season, Byrne to spearhead new Bridgewater-Raynham football cast in 2023
BRISTOL-PLYMOUTH
Brayden Alves, senior slot receiver
Ryan Donovan, senior quarterback
Josh Pierre, senior cornerback
Tommy Thayer, senior center
Jose Ruiz, senior running back
Craftsmen preview: Bristol-Plymouth football is ready to adapt and grow in 2023
DIGHTON-REHOBOTH
Joel DaSilva, senior quarterback
David Diaz-Tavares, senior running back/defensive back
Kevin Gousie Jr., senior running back/linebacker
Kensley Mcean, sophomore running back
Cam Newman, senior guard/linebacker
Cam St. James, senior running back/linebacker/safety
Falcons preview: Despite low numbers, Dighton-Rehoboth football has passion, ability and experience
Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.
This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Fans' Choice: Make your pick for Preseason Football Player of the Year