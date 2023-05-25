Fan Vote: Who should the Falcons start at RB in Week 1?

There’s no doubt the Atlanta Falcons loved what they saw from running back Tyler Allgeier last season, yet the team still felt Texas star Bijan Robinson was too good to pass on with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU in 2022, finished his rookie season with 1,035 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. Obviously, the Falcons have big plans for both backs in the future, but how soon will the team give the lead-back role to Robinson?

Last year, Allgeier was inactive during Week 1, however, the team has not held back when it comes to first-round picks Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Who do you think should start at running back for Atlanta in Week 1?

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire