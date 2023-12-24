Fan Vote: Will the Falcons defeat the Colts in Week 16?

The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) have turned to veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke in an attempt to stop the bleeding against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) in Week 16. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Falcons are favored by 2.5 points over the Colts — who will be without wide receiver Michael Pittman (concussion protocol). Can Atlanta end a two-game losing streak and get back in the NFC South race? Cast your vote in our fan poll below!

Make sure to check out the team’s updated 53-man roster and depth chart heading into Week 16, along with our latest seven-round Falcons mock draft.

