Fan Vote: Should the Falcons go back to wearing red helmets?

The NFL’s long-standing rule of limiting each team to one helmet will be rescinded starting in 2022. While this hasn’t prevented the Falcons from using their throwback uniforms in recent years, it has prevented them from wearing their infamous red helmets, which are beloved by the fans.

Fans have wanted the team to go back to these helmets for some time, and their wishes could soon be granted. On Thursday, the Falcons social media team teased the return of red helmets during their 2022 schedule release.

Here’s a screenshot of the Easter egg the Falcons included in their video, courtesy of Rise Up Reader.

#Falcons red helmets are an easter egg in the schedule release video. Announcement coming soon? pic.twitter.com/3MBrIywmea — Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) May 13, 2022

While it’s encouraging for the Falcons to be teasing something that fans clearly want, it doesn’t mean Atlanta will be wearing them this season. Several teams are waiting until 2023 to switch to their throwbacks

It is expected that 15 NFL teams have added a new shell to their catalog of uniforms for the 2022 season, but the entire list of teams is currently unknown.

