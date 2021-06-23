Fan’s video showed a stunned Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon after Deandre Ayton’s dunk
Wait for it ...
Wait for it ...
Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley on COVID-19 vaccine.
When Phoenix's Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder's pass for what became the winning points of the Suns' 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. In almost any other situation, what Ayton did would have been a violation — offensive basket interference — and the shot shouldn't have counted. NBA Rule 11, Section I, Subsection f gives part of the answer.
The supermodel wants everyone to have a hot girl summer It’s that time of year again. Time for sandals, sundresses, and swimsuits. And for some, the internal struggle to rock a bikini-bod whilst enjoying the sun. Supermodel Ashley Graham is here to remind fans that they are beautiful, just the way they are (a notion []
Isaiah Thomas showed love to Jae Crowder on Tuesday night after his ex-Celtics teammate lobbed a perfect alley-oop pass to help the Suns beat the Clippers in Game 2.
The Island Packet obtained one law enforcement agency’s file related to Stephen Smith’s 2015 death.
Brady learned how to putt, uh-oh.
The Red Sox displayed a familiar characteristic in Tuesday's win over the Rays that's a big reason why this team sits atop the American League East, writes John Tomase.
The Celtics won't pick in the 2021 NBA Draft until No. 45 in the second round. ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony projects Boston will select an international point guard with its only pick.
Dunk of the Night: Deandre Ayton - June 22, 2021
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Ben Simmons.
The Clippers were close to stealing a Game 2 win in Phoenix until Paul George missed two late free throws and the Suns scored in the final second.
"Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest," Jeff Gordon said.
Former Texas star Kevin Durant is one of 12 players who will be on the Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
The June 7 Murdaugh double homicide has reignited speculation about the family’s connection to 19-year-old Stephen Smith’s death in 2015.
PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, lifting the Suns to a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. It was a game that looked as if it was all but over, but Booker's Suns were not going to be denied.
Cameron Payne impressed for the hosts while subbing for Chris Paul, with the 26-year-old scoring a career-high 29 points.
The Longhorns stayed alive, and I’m still here. --- I was struggling with the idea of how to potentially describe the 2021 Texas Baseball team if it went 0-2, again, in Omaha. Yesterday was a huge moment for David Pierce and the future of the program.
"He’s so talented. There’s things that he does that I can’t do. Not many guys can. And he’s experienced a ton of success in his career."
A loss means the Clippers would be facing a 0-2 hole for the third time this postseason.