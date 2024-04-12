Fan uses whip to hit soccer player at Saudi Super Cup finale

Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah (C) scored during a Saudi Super Cup final loss to Al-Hilal on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

April 12 (UPI) -- A fan uncoiled a whip and used it to hit striker Abderrazak Hamdallah after Al-Ittihad's loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup finale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The incident occurred when Hambdallah exchanged words with a man, who was talking to him from the stands Thursday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Brazilian midfielder Malcom scored twice in the 4-1 Al-Hilal victory. Salem Aldawsari and Nasser Aldawsari also scored in the win. Hamdallah, a striker, scored Al-Ittihad's only goal.

He went on to near the man in the stands, before throwing water from a bottle onto him. The man then used his left hand to pull out his whip, hitting Hamdallah several times.

Several Al-Ittihad players and other staffers ran into the area and restrained Hamdallah. Stadium security escorted the man out of the facility.

Al-Ittihad will face Al-Hazem in a Saudi Pro League match at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

Former European stars Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are among Al-Ittihad's top players. Brazilian star Neymar Jr. is on the Al-Hilal roster, but remains out because of a knee injury.