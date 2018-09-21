Fan trolls Jon Gruden on Khalil Mack trade with hilarious Bears jersey

Jon Gruden can't escape Khalil Mack.

Ever since the Raiders coach traded the star edge rusher to Chicago three weeks ago, he has been bombarded with questions on the decision.

Gruden isn't exactly helping his cause by saying "it's hard to find" a great passer rusher, too. The Bears have one now, and this fan sure is thankful for Gruden.

That is some Grade A trolling, sir.

In the first two games of the season, Mack has been as good or better by himself than the entire Raiders defense. Mack has two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one defensive touchdown. The Raiders' defense as a whole has two sacks, one forced fumble, no fumble recoveries, one interception and no defensive touchdowns.

Gruden's Raiders are 0-2 to start the season while Mack and the Bears are 1-1.



