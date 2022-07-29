Fan at training camp appreciated Robbie Gould's amazing 2021 warm-up routine

Fan at training camp loved Gould's great 2021 warm-up routine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With all the storylines flying around training camp surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, it looks like another member of the 49ers caught a fan's attention: Robbie Gould.

As Gould was signing fans' shirts Thursday in Santa Clara, a fan called out to Gould and gave him his props for always practicing his kicks, regardless of the situation.

"I respect you for kicking in front of the [Dallas] Cowboys," the fan told Gould. "That was funny."

All the 39-year-old Gould could do was muster a smile as he continued signing various t-shirts.

Back in January, Gould was spotted practicing during the Green Bay Packers' player introductions. The 49ers ultimately beat the Packers, 13-10, on Gould's game-winning kick to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Against the Los Angeles Rams, Gould was spotted practicing his kicks whenever he could, including the Rams player intros.

Robbie Gould warming up during the Rams intros

As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" and for Gould, he will definitely keep practicing his kicks whenever he can, especially with the improved special teams unit "coming together."

Considering the success Gould has had in his career, it just makes sense.

