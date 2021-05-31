Fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Celtics-Nets Game 4 in Boston

Celtics fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Boos are one thing, chants are another, but what happened at the end of Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets Game 4 was unacceptable.

After helping the Nets to a 141-126 victory, Kyrie Irving had a water bottle tossed at him by a fan at TD Garden on his way down the tunnel.

Watch the incident below:

As Kyrie Irving was leaving the floor at TD Garden a fan threw a water bottle at him pic.twitter.com/r6GeIvtt3I — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 31, 2021

The fan was promptly identified and arrested by TD Garden security.

It's the latest of multiple incidents in the NBA involving inappropriate fan conduct. During Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers Game 2, a Philly fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook's head as he exited the court with an injury. A Utah Jazz fan made lewd, racist comments toward Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's parents during Game 2 of their series.

Sunday night marked TD Garden's first game at full capacity since 2020.