Fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Celtics-Nets Game 4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boos are one thing, chants are another, but what happened at the end of Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets Game 4 was unacceptable.

After helping the Nets to a 141-126 victory, Kyrie Irving had a water bottle tossed at him by a fan at TD Garden on his way down the tunnel.

Watch the incident below:

The fan was promptly identified and arrested by TD Garden security.

It's the latest of multiple incidents in the NBA involving inappropriate fan conduct. During Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers Game 2, a Philly fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook's head as he exited the court with an injury. A Utah Jazz fan made lewd, racist comments toward Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's parents during Game 2 of their series.

Sunday night marked TD Garden's first game at full capacity since 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Jabari Parker with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Jabari Parker (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/30/2021

  • Celtics fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Nets win

    Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.

  • 3 takeaways: Nets take a 3-1 lead with blowout in Boston

    The Brooklyn Nets dominated the Boston Celtics to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • 3 observations: Joel Embiid, Sixers run away from Wizards, take 3-0 lead

    Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were able to go up 3-0 on the Washington Wizards following an easy win.

  • Ziwe unpacks her satirical Showtime series, says this Kardashian is her 'dream guest'

    Following the success of her YouTube-turned-Instagram Live show "Baited," comedian Ziwe is taking Showtime by storm with her new variety show.

  • Patrick Byrne: pro-Trump millionaire pushing election conspiracy theories

    Weekend rallies with Roger Stone and Michael Flynn show key influence of libertarian helping to fund Arizona election audit Patrick Byrne in Florida in April. Byrne’s America Project seems to aspire to play a key role in tandem with other conservative pro-Trump bastions in spreading election disinformation. Photograph: Amy Harris/Rex/Shutterstock This Memorial Day weekend, several prominent conservative allies of Donald Trump, who have promoted almost nonstop his false narratives about the 2020 election results, are slated to hold rallies in Florida and Texas endorsed by the wealthy libertarian Patrick Byrne. Billed as featuring the Trump confidant Roger Stone, the retired general Michael Flynn, Byrne and other pro-Trump stalwarts, the dual events underscore that Byrne – who has been leading private fundraising for the politically driven vote audit now under way in Arizona’s largest county – seems intent on funding and pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 elections. Byrne’s influence and activities reveal him to be a rising figure on the Trumpist right and also show how fake narratives around the 2020 election – far from receding – are in fact still a powerful motivating force among Trump supporters. Just last month Byrne created a non-profit, dubbed the America Project, which has been instrumental in funding the Arizona audit, and is promoting the two weekend rallies on its website. The Byrne non-profit quickly launched fundtheaudit.com in Arizona that has indicated it wants to raise $2.8m. As of mid May, it had reportedly pulled in $1.7m. Byrne, whose net worth has been pegged at about $75m, has said he personally donated $1m to the America Project and $500,000 to fundtheaudit.com. Byrne’s America Project seems to aspire to play a key role in tandem with other conservative pro-Trump bastions in spreading election disinformation: the America Project’s website says it wants to “lead a new American renaissance by arming citizens with the tools to fight for their freedoms, building like minded pro-freedom networks and uniting pro-America organizations who want to fight together in support of our nation”. Byrne’s high-profile backing of pro-Trump conspiracies follows some bizarre contacts he had with Trump, post-election. In December, Byrne attended a White House meeting that also drew Flynn, who had publicly suggested Trump might invoke martial law to stay in power, and the rightwing lawyer Sidney Powell, who was helping Trump’s legal team. Byrne is the founder and ex-chief of the company Overstock, and says he didn’t vote for Trump, but this year wrote The Deep Rig, a self-published conspiracy-ridden look at the 2020 elections. Byrne’s growing role on the far right comes after he publicly revealed he had an affair with Maria Butina, the convicted unregistered foreign agent for Russia, which prompted his resignation from Overstock in 2019. The upcoming Florida rally on Sunday is set to feature Byrne, along with Flynn and Stone – both of whom Trump pardoned after they had been convicted as part of the inquiries into Russian influence in the 2016 elections. Advertised as a Patriots Day rally, it is slated to take place at a private ranch in Jupiter. The three-day Texas event is billed as a rally for “God and country” that started on Friday and is scheduled to include talks by various pro-Trump stalwarts including Flynn and lawyers Powell and Lin Wood. But Byrne’s central role in funding the Arizona audit and how it is being run is attracting growing scrutiny. Byrne has acknowledged that he had some brief contacts last December with Doug Logan, the head of the little-known Florida-based cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas, which was selected by Arizona officials to lead the audit, even though it had no experience in doing one previously. “This is an audit like none that has ever been performed,” Byrne boasted to the AP. “This audit is an audit check for all forms of mischief.” Byrne’s non-profit outfits, which won’t have to disclose how the funds are spent or who is writing the checks, also have reportedly played a role in recruiting volunteers for the audit. Roger Stone at the Save America Patriot Rally in Florida in April. Photograph: Amy Harris/Rex/Shutterstock In an email to local Arizona Republicans last week, a state official requested more volunteers and referred them to Byrne’s website to apply, the Arizona Republic reported. Byrne told the AP his operation merely sends volunteers to Cyber Ninjas for “vetting”. The private funding Byrne is spearheading comes on top of $150,000 that the Arizona senate allocated to do the latest audit, a project which many Republican figures in Arizona and nationally have attacked as a waste of resources and dangerous since Biden’s victory in Maricopa county has already been certified as accurate. Voting rights specialists are dismayed at the haphazard and private drive in Arizona that Byrne and his cohorts are mounting. “This is yet another piece of evidence that the whole effort in Arizona is more of a disinformation campaign than anything else,” said Larry Norden, the director of the electoral reform program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “A good rule of thumb is that you should not take election’s work out of the hands of the professionals who run them and outsource it to people with a clear political agenda. It’s profoundly dangerous for our democracy.” Some former Republican members of Congress say the privately run crusade by Byrne and his allies is hurting democracy in America as a whole. Jeff Flake, a Republican former Arizona senator, said in an interview that Byrne’s “involvement in all this does not add credibility. It’s damaging to the Republican party and our system of government.” Byrne did not respond to requests for comment left with the America Project. But judging by his media appearances, Byrne isn’t fazed by critics of the growing role he has been playing. Last month, Byrne in an interview with the New Tang Dynasty, an obscure television outlet whose website claims it was launched by Chinese-Americans who fled communism, flatly claimed: “It was a fraudulent election. It didn’t end for us on January 20.’’ Likewise, Byrne’s fundraising to promote false information about the elections may not end in Arizona. The America Project website says if fundraising exceeds the $2.8m goal, it will use the monies “for other election integrity activities’’ including audits in other states and related expenses.

  • Julius Randle's struggles coming at worst possible time as Knicks trail Hawks

    Julius Randle struggled again for Knicks in Game 3, going 2-for-15 and scoring 14 points. For the series, Randle is 13-for-54 from the floor.

  • Payton Pritchard with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/30/2021

  • Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

    Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.

  • Hendrick Motorsports passes Petty Enterprises in all-time wins for team owners

    Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]

  • Alexander Volkanovski deems Brian Ortega ‘fake’ and ‘awkward’ after ‘Ultimate Fighter’ filming

    Alexander Volkanovski entered "The Ultimate Fighter" with the intention of stirring the pot and it looks like he achieved his goal.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • NBA betting: Most bettors believe Suns will cover, but line has moved toward Lakers

    The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Late-race tire strategy lifts Brandon Brown to fourth-place finish at Charlotte

    CONCORD, N.C. — A gamble paid off for Brandon Brown on a steamy Saturday afternoon, earning a fourth-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After starting 32nd in the 36-car field, the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports team elected to save a set of fresh Goodyear tires in case a caution […]

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.