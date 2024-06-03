Fan steps in for injured caddie at Canadian Open

Paul Emerson, who works as a lawyer, stepped in at the third hole [Getty Images]

Golf fan Paul Emerson had an experience of a lifetime when he stepped in to caddie for CT Pan in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday.

The Taiwanese player's normal caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan injured himself after tripping and falling on the third fairway.

Pan’s Irish playing partner Shane Lowry then carried his own bag, while his caddie Darren Reynolds picked up Pan’s bag.

Emerson, who is from nearby Aurora, Ontario, came to the rescue and offered Pan a helping hand and ended up carrying his clubs for two holes.

Not only did he get to meet 2019 Open champion Lowry he also appeared on television coverage of the event.

"I just said, 'do you need a hand' and he said, 'yes please,' so I helped Fluff get the bib off and threw it on and started walking up the hole," he said.

"My heart was pumping a little bit walking up the fairway. I’m a golf nut. So, walking up, I’m shaking hands with Lowry and his caddie.

"The third hole went pretty quickly, then on the next tee box, we had some time to wait, and that’s when it was on TV. I’m just hearing a lot about it, my phone’s going off a little bit. I joked around with him and said, ‘I was hoping for a good view on the fourth tee'."

A member of the caddie services team then took over from Emerson on the fifth hole.

Cowan was taken to the clubhouse and was treated for his injuries.

Pan, who won the RBC Heritage in 2019, finished three under and joint 35th.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who had drafted in his own dad as caddie for the event, went on to win his first PGA Tour title at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.