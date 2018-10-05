A's fan soaked in beer partied with Yankees fan who threw it

The internet is truly an amazing place.

Two days ago, John Spencer was just an Oakland Athletics fan trying to enjoy his team’s presence in the American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium. Now, thanks to the power of Twitter, he’s quickly becoming a folk hero.

After the game, a video surfaced of a Yankees fan dousing a sad A’s fan with a (probably) really expensive beer. The internet became outraged on the unnamed fan’s behalf, and the people running the A’s Twitter account took notice.

The team asked followers to help identify the pictured fan so he could get set up with new A’s gear.

Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018





Within hours, Spencer – apparently an incredibly good sport – made his claim to fame.

That's me!! Never been more proud to be an A's fan. Born and raised in Oakland but living in Brooklyn now. Sad my chavez jersey got covered in beer but it was so worth it! Y'all are the best! — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018





What ensued was Twitter as its finest: fellow fans rallied in support, blowing up Spencer’s mentions with free ticket offers and appreciative statements.

But Thursday night, one unexpected outcome took place: Spencer connected with the guy who soaked him, and the two went out partying in New York. The beer-throwing fan chronicled their night on his Instagram account.

Story Continues

My goodness. The dude that had the beer thrown on him during Wednesday’s wildcard game went out with the beer thrower. I love the internet lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/IbLaT3DPUt — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) October 5, 2018





Baseball always has a way of bringing people together – let’s just hope it was on the Yankee fan’s dime.

