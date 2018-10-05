A's fan soaked in beer partied with Yankees fan who threw it

Torrey Hart
Yahoo Sports

The internet is truly an amazing place.

Two days ago, John Spencer was just an Oakland Athletics fan trying to enjoy his team’s presence in the American League wild card game at Yankee Stadium. Now, thanks to the power of Twitter, he’s quickly becoming a folk hero.

After the game, a video surfaced of a Yankees fan dousing a sad A’s fan with a (probably) really expensive beer. The internet became outraged on the unnamed fan’s behalf, and the people running the A’s Twitter account took notice.

The team asked followers to help identify the pictured fan so he could get set up with new A’s gear.


Within hours, Spencer – apparently an incredibly good sport – made his claim to fame.


What ensued was Twitter as its finest: fellow fans rallied in support, blowing up Spencer’s mentions with free ticket offers and appreciative statements.

But Thursday night, one unexpected outcome took place: Spencer connected with the guy who soaked him, and the two went out partying in New York. The beer-throwing fan chronicled their night on his Instagram account.


Baseball always has a way of bringing people together – let’s just hope it was on the Yankee fan’s dime.

The A’s fan who was doused in beer at the AL Wild Card game has befriended the Yankees fan who soaked him. (Twitter/Yahoo Sports)
