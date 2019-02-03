Fan who shined laser at Tom Brady reportedly caught, banned from Arrowhead Stadium originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If the Patriots take the same path back to the Super Bowl next season, Tom Brady can rest easy in Kansas City. The Laser Guy has been caught.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN'S Adam Schefter reports that the fan who shined the laser on the Patriots quarterback during the AFC Championship Game has been identified, apprehended and banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.

Chiefs' fan who flashed a laser on Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game now has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium and will face charges, per league sources.https://t.co/FJoH6AX4AZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2019

After this tweet from a K.C. television station with video of the green-colored laser directed at Brady, the Chiefs identified the fan by using videotape and eyewitnesses.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

Story continues

Police initially wanted to cite the fan with disorderly conduct, but Schefter reports that Chiefs officials pushed for a harsher punishment.

Schefter further reports that military personnel reached out to Brady to inform him that the lasers shined near his face could cause irreversible eye damage, according to another source. Security officials will be checking for similar lasers in the crowd today at Super Bowl 53.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.