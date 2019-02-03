Fan who shined laser at Tom Brady reportedly caught, banned from Arrowhead Stadium

If the Patriots take the same path back to the Super Bowl next season, Tom Brady can rest easy in Kansas City. The Laser Guy has been caught.

ESPN'S Adam Schefter reports that the fan who shined the laser on the Patriots quarterback during the AFC Championship Game has been identified, apprehended and banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.

After this tweet from a K.C. television station with video of the green-colored laser directed at Brady, the Chiefs identified the fan by using videotape and eyewitnesses.

Police initially wanted to cite the fan with disorderly conduct, but Schefter reports that Chiefs officials pushed for a harsher punishment.

Schefter further reports that military personnel reached out to Brady to inform him that the lasers shined near his face could cause irreversible eye damage, according to another source. Security officials will be checking for similar lasers in the crowd today at Super Bowl 53. 

