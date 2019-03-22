Fan shares backstory of Kevin Durant surprising kids with pizza at hotel originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant registered 17 points and nine assists in Golden State's win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Instead of then flying back to the Bay Area on the team flight, he spent an extra night in Minnesota before heading to Oklahoma City on Wednesday for Nick Collison's jersey retirement ceremony.

As a result, he provided some kids a memory they will never forget. If you somehow missed the story, KD surprised some youngsters by delivering pizza to their hotel room:

Thank you @KDTrey5 for making this a night we will never forget, by surprising our kids with a pizza delivery to our hotel room. What a great guy! @GolicAndWingo @TheHerd @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/hLyrsUO3ob — Tom Mount (@TommyMount223) March 20, 2019

So how exactly did this come to fruition? Well, one of the dad's provided the backstory to 95.7 The Game:

"We got back from the Timberwolves-Warriors game and ordered some pizza from Domino's. I went down to the lobby, picked up the pizza and went to the elevator. And as I was getting in the elevator, I noticed some people coming so I held it.

"And KD and some friends of his got in the elevator. So I told him good game and he started talking to me about if I was at the game. And I told him I brought my kids and my cousin and his kids to the game and I told him that I can't believe I met him in the elevator and the kids are never gonna believe this.

"Then he offered to take a picture with me and I thought that was pretty cool of him. I said, 'Yeah, that'd be great.' And then his buddy said, 'Why don't you bring those pizzas up to the kids and surprise them?' And I laughed about it.

"And they were both laughing and he's like, 'You know what, I'm gonna do it. Do you mind?' And I said, 'Of course (not). That would be awesome.' And he did it.

"I couldn't believe how down to Earth and what a great guy he was. Real funny, super friendly, real personable. The kids kind of just stared at him. They were kind of in a state of shock. They didn't know what to say or what to think.

"Afterwards, they wouldn't shut up about it."

Absolutely awesome is an understatement.

The moral of the story here boys and girls -- always hold the elevator door if you see or hear people coming...

