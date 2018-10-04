A's find fan from viral video where Yankees fan poured beer on him

Dalton Johnson
NBC Sports BayArea

An A's fan went viral from a video he wishes never happened. 

In the A's AL Wild Card Game loss to the Yankees, a Yankees fan poured beer all over an A's fan and laughed at the gross act. This guy has patience as the A's fan didn't retaliate. 

Once the video made its rounds on social media, the A's went looking for the fan. And just like that, Twitter can actually be good sometimes. 

The fan took everything in stride, saying he's a ride or die A's fan and confirming the A's reached out to him. 

The A's confirmed John to be the fan and will host him at a game next season.

Apparently, fans weren't the only ones getting beer thrown on them at Yankee Stadium. A's reliever Shawn Kelley says the A's bullpen was showered with beer multiple times throughout the game. 

Reminder -- beer is for drinking. Beer is not for pouring on fans or baseball players. 


