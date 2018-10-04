A's find fan from viral video where Yankees fan poured beer on him

An A's fan went viral from a video he wishes never happened.

In the A's AL Wild Card Game loss to the Yankees, a Yankees fan poured beer all over an A's fan and laughed at the gross act. This guy has patience as the A's fan didn't retaliate.

Once the video made its rounds on social media, the A's went looking for the fan. And just like that, Twitter can actually be good sometimes.

That's me!! Never been more proud to be an A's fan. Born and raised in Oakland but living in Brooklyn now. Sad my chavez jersey got covered in beer but it was so worth it! Y'all are the best! — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

The fan took everything in stride, saying he's a ride or die A's fan and confirming the A's reached out to him.

Either way it was totally worth it! ride or die for the a's — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

Yeah they hit me up — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018

The A's confirmed John to be the fan and will host him at a game next season.

UPDATE: We found him! Now dry, the Oakland native and current NY resident is John Spencer. We'll be sending John a care package and we'll host him at a game next season. Thanks for representing the A's in New York, John! #RootedInOakland #HeroTown pic.twitter.com/jBnlzqXOGX — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

Story Continues

Apparently, fans weren't the only ones getting beer thrown on them at Yankee Stadium. A's reliever Shawn Kelley says the A's bullpen was showered with beer multiple times throughout the game.

Shoulda seen the beer we got hit with in the bullpen multiple times — Shawn Kelley (@kelleytime27) October 4, 2018

Reminder -- beer is for drinking. Beer is not for pouring on fans or baseball players.



