This fan says the Seahawks need Jimmy Garoppolo ‘freaky fast’

Russell Wilson might very well get booed when he arrives on the field for the Broncos’ Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks. No matter what the initial reaction is, there’s no doubting that his former team took a bigger step backwards at quarterback than anyone else in the NFL this year.

The latest sign of the times is the fanbase’s desperation to get an upgrade at quarterback, even though the regular season is only a couple of weeks away. One Seahawks fan brought a sign to tonight’s game suggesting they need 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

seahawks fans are down horrendous. pic.twitter.com/F9gQuoevms — Gurshan Singh (@Gurshan_S1ngh) August 19, 2022

This really is the worst timeline.

