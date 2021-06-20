Fan runs onto course at U.S. Open, gets tackled

Via @beemerpga on Instagram, the best streaker golf has really ever seen. Clubs in hand, hit a few shots! pic.twitter.com/TVyL7IycCD — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 20, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Who says there's no tackling in golf?

The post-pandemic fan madness that gripped the NBA in recent weeks has reached golf. On the 13th fairway at Torrey Pines, just before Bryson DeChambeau was about to play a shot, an intruder wearing a cape, shorts, and little else, and carrying a club and balls, raced onto the middle of the fairway and began miming hitting shots. Former tour pro and 2002 PGA Championship winner Rich Beem captured the scene:

Via @beemerpga on Instagram, the best streaker golf has really ever seen. Clubs in hand, hit a few shots! pic.twitter.com/TVyL7IycCD — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 20, 2021

Here's another angle:

The fan apparently faked like he was going to surrender, then raced away for a few more yards until a police officer unleashed the best tackle seen in San Diego since the Chargers left town.

Whether he was unsettled or not, DeChambeau double-bogeyed the 13th, effectively ending his championship chances. No word on the intruder's fate.

(As always, we do not condone running onto a golf course. Manners, people.)

That is not a PGA Tour pro. (@beempga / Instagram)

