Fan runs on court after Laker loss, LeBron stops to take selfie with her

Even if you can afford the expensive seats that get you close, run on the court after an NBA game and usually security shuts you down. Fast. Try to get to a player and someone — team security, arena security, a police officer — will not-so-politely move you out of the way. (Unless you are Drake, then do whatever you want.)

Even if security is off their game, players ignore everyone on the court, looking to get to the locker room.

Except for LeBron James on Wednesday night in Brooklyn. He stopped for a selfie.





Classy move LeBron. He was clearly frustrated at the end of the Lakers’ loss to Brooklyn, but he made time for the fan.

You can see the security guard start to reach for the phone, then he took his cue from LeBron, stepped back, and let that woman get her new Instagram post/wallpaper/Christmas card/all of the above and more photo.