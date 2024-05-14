A fan at a Kansas City Royals game caught two foul balls on consecutive pitches

A Mariners fan showed us Monday night why you shouldn’t arrive late for a ballgame.

In the bottom of the first inning of the Royals’ 4-2 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, he came away with two souvenirs in a matter of seconds.

Mariners leadoff batter Josh Rojas was at the plate and he took a ball from Royals starter Brady Singer. Rojas then fouled off a pitch down the left-field line.

The Mariners fan made a nice catch and thought his night was complete.

Things only got better for him when the very next pitch from Singer was hit by Rojas down the left-field line again. That fan got that ball, too.

Two pitches. Two foul balls. Two mementos for one man.

Seattle broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith excitedly noted the achievement/stroke of good fortune: “He’s got both! He got ‘em both!”

Here’s something you won’t see often.