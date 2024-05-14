A fan at a Kansas City Royals game caught two foul balls on consecutive pitches
A Mariners fan showed us Monday night why you shouldn’t arrive late for a ballgame.
In the bottom of the first inning of the Royals’ 4-2 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, he came away with two souvenirs in a matter of seconds.
Mariners leadoff batter Josh Rojas was at the plate and he took a ball from Royals starter Brady Singer. Rojas then fouled off a pitch down the left-field line.
The Mariners fan made a nice catch and thought his night was complete.
Things only got better for him when the very next pitch from Singer was hit by Rojas down the left-field line again. That fan got that ball, too.
Two pitches. Two foul balls. Two mementos for one man.
Seattle broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith excitedly noted the achievement/stroke of good fortune: “He’s got both! He got ‘em both!”
Here’s something you won’t see often.
Me: i've been to hundreds of games and never caught a foul ball
This guy: I just caught 2 on back-to-back pitches pic.twitter.com/aIM6gWVwBz
— MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2024