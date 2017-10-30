Fan rips home run ball from sister-in-law’s hand, throws it back on the field

In at least one respect, Game 5 was like the last year in current events: so much crazy stuff happened in such a short period of time that it was hard to focus on any one thing.

Indeed, if a game included just one monster comeback, one huge, tide-turning home run or one crazy pitcher meltdown, we’d be talking about it all day today. When all of those things happen multiple times, it creates a sort of paralysis, preventing you from deeply discussing any one instance.

The same goes for weird, offshoot stories too. A YouTube star rushed the field in star-spangled biker shorts with the words “villains never die” written on his chest, but most of us just yawned at that. Why? Because there was a fan drama that was far more interesting.

Yasiel Puig hit a homer into the left field stands in the wild ninth inning. A woman caught it, but the man sitting two seats to her right ripped the ball from her hand and angrily threw it back on the field. Watch, and pay special attention to the dude’s face. He seems positively deranged:

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017





It turns out it wasn’t quite as malicious as it appears there, as the Houston Chronicle reports that the man and the woman are in-laws — the guy in between them is her husband and his brother — and that the woman seems to be OK with it in hindsight, with two of them laughing about it later. She said she planned to throw the ball back too, as is tradition in some parks, Minute Maid Park included.

Still, the whole thing was more than a little messed up.

For one thing, can we talk about how dumb the “throw-the-ball-back” tradition is, at least in this instance? It’s her ball once she catches it and she can do what she wants with it, but this ball would be worth some money! It was already a historic game that became even more historic as it wore on. It was hit by a player who, whatever happens with his career going forward, will always be memorable. The home run broke a record for the most home runs hit in a single World Series so that ball had historic value in and of itself. Like I said, it’s the fan’s call, but, dude, I don’t know how you make that call.