Fan Poll: What is the Falcons’ top need going into 2023 draft?

The Atlanta Falcons have been all business thus far in free agency, but after signing Calais Campbell and Scotty Miller, it’s hard to see the team adding many more players before this year’s draft.

Since the Falcons have addressed most of their needs in free agency, they could go in a number of different directions with the No. 8 pick. So, what is the team’s biggest remaining need going into the 2023 NFL draft?

Cast your vote in our latest Falcons fans poll below!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire