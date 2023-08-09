Fan base passion fueling Franklin, Penn State
Penn State football coach James Franklin anticipates the upcoming season gearing up to compete in the Big Ten.
Penn State football coach James Franklin anticipates the upcoming season gearing up to compete in the Big Ten.
Enjoy the preseason. You don’t have to hide how you feel about football being back.
Krause faces a felony charge tied to an alleged bomb threat at KU football facilities in July.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Europe’s Ryder Cup team is starting to take shape.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
The FedExCup Playoffs officially kick off this week in Memphis.
The Browns want their QB to get back into a groove.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Simmons, the No. 8 pick in 2020, played his first three seasons at linebacker.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some key trade tips one last time for the 2023 season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
"My actions are not a true reflection of me," Ruggs said as he apologized to the victim's family in court.