Fan 'overstepped mark' in verbal incident, says Butland

Jack Butland says football fans can "overstep the mark" after footage of a tense conversation between the goalkeeper and a Rangers supporter emerged on social media.

The Englishman says he's keen to "move on" from the incident as he prepares for Saturday's Old Firm derby.

"When you have a Rangers family as big as it is, and you are there with your own kids, sometimes people overstep the mark," Butland said.

"Especially in front of children, things aren't acceptable.

"But that's been addressed, we've moved on from it and I have no concerns going forward.

"It's always a situation people are going to try and make something out of. Wherever you go, wherever you have tensions, you have people that want and expect everything from people.

"They don't always know what's going on half the time. That's just part and parcel of football.

"It's not what this week's about. It's not what tomorrow's about. It's been put to bed many days ago."