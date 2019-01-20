Fan noise in Superdome wreaks havoc on Rams offense

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton had a specific request for fans in the Superdome for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Make some noise.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And not just normal game-day noise. Payton asked fans to start cheering and yelling when the Rams were on offense as soon as the previous play ended so the coaching staff would have trouble relaying plays to quarterback Jared Goff.

Saints game plan includes crowd noise

“What’s important for our fan base is understanding when that crowd noise needs to begin differently this week than normal weeks,” Payton said Thursday. “That crowd noise needs to begin prior to 15 seconds [on the play clock].”

Request granted. A stout Saints defense aided by a raucous home crowd providing a constant wall of sound when the Rams have had the ball has flustered a normally potent L.A. offense that has been visibly bothered by the noise.

Rams forced to adjust early to noise

The Rams were almost immediately forced to make an adjustment to the speaker in Goff’s helmet in the first quarter to help him hear plays coming in from the sideline.

Noise in the Superdome has made a clear impact on the Rams offense as they’ve struggled to communicate on the field. (Getty)

Running back C.J. Anderson expressed his frustration on the sideline, presumably about not being able to hear plays in the huddle.





At times, Rams offensive linemen were forced to step out of their stance to get closer to Goff to hear adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

Story continues

There’s been no official accounting of the noise in the Superdome, but the scoreboard has shown volume as high as 116.4 decibels.

And a ceiling fan crashed to the floor near the media workroom, according to New Orleans Times-Picayune video produce Julie Boudwin.

Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. pic.twitter.com/jkv0vEJeYZ — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019





How much that fan falling had to do with the noise, and how much of it is due to the the Superdome being an old building is not clear, obviously. But that fan didn’t crash when the building was empty and silent.

Rams offense struggled early

From the Rams calling calling plays in in, to communicating in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage, Saints fans were making an impact on the game. The Rams offense struggled to start the game, garnering just a field goal in their first four drives that also included an interception and a pair of punts.

They needed a fake punt to get a first down on that drive that netted the field goal.

But the Rams fought through the noise to close the half with a seven-play, 81-yard drive that cut the Saints lead to 13-10 at the half and close in on a game the looked to be getting out of hand.

But it’s evident that the Saints’ win over the Rams in the regular season that ultimately secured home field for this game has proven to be a significant advantage.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Lakers’ Ball taken for X-rays in wheelchair after ankle injury

• Forde: Duke’s Williamson not interested in shutting it down for draft

• Iole: Pacquiao’s win over Broner turns talk toward Floyd rematch

• Hardy disqualified for ugly illegal knee in UFC debut

