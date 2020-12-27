Fan N'ATion: December 26, 2020 (Pt. 1)
Welcome to the final Fan N'Ation of 2020! In the first segment, Rich and Daisy meet Steeler Jesus and then get a tour of a historic fan cave!
Jordan was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
Tom Brady is on target, finding Mike Evans for a TD pass in the first quarter.
The Kentucky coach called the Wildcats' slate the "stupidest" schedule he's ever put together.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered an apparent right leg injury on the Cardinals' final play against San Francisco. Murray was hit by the 49ers' Alex Barrett after making a throw as the Cardinals tried to rally in the closing seconds on Saturday. Murray's fourth-down throw fell incomplete, clinching San Francisco's 20-12 victory, and he rolled over in pain.
Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely torched the helpless Detroit Lions in a historic first half at Ford Field
The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.
The Cardinals' home game with the 49ers is on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday
Marveling once again, Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers from the same baseline spot to finish practice Saturday leading into Golden State's game Sunday game at Chicago. The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls' practice facility. Curry's shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward.
Jimmy Butler, trying to force a trade, famously led the third-stringers over the starters at a 2018 Timberwolves practice.
Raiders vs. Dolphins: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch
The Browns will try to make the playoffs without four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, along with their starting middle linebacker and his likely replacement, because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. Cleveland's game against the New York Jets will be played as scheduled, an NFL spokesman said. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may not recognize every one in the huddle.
In what could be the penultimate regular-season game of Drew Brees‘ Hall of Fame career, he’s capping it with yet another milestone. Brees has become the first player in NFL history to generate more than 80,000 passing yards. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, with 78,457 passing yards, could catch and surpass Brees next year, if Brees [more]
Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall got quite the gift from his players on Christmas Eve.
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are pursuing former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kik Hernandez in free agency.
Two-time Open champion posted an image from his hospital bed on Christmas Day
James Wiseman experienced his 'Welcome to the NBA moment' Friday on defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Corey Kispert and No. 1 Gonzaga didn't get their 1-2 matchup on a neutral court with a national TV audience. Kispert scored a career-high 32 points and tied a school record with nine 3-pointers, leading the Zags to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia on Saturday. After the Zags' game against No. 2 Baylor in early December was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues, they ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor's home state in their fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.
The Browns have closed their facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey due to a player’s positive COVID-19 test on Saturday. “Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact [more]
Bill Belichick is done answering questions about who will start at quarterback, so Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressed the subject on Saturday.
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (13-1) Clear path to home-field advantage. 2. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 3. Steelers (11-3) Clinched playoff berth. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. [more]