Fan N'ATion: December 26, 2020 (Pt. 1)

The Associated Press

Corey Kispert and No. 1 Gonzaga didn't get their 1-2 matchup on a neutral court with a national TV audience. Kispert scored a career-high 32 points and tied a school record with nine 3-pointers, leading the Zags to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia on Saturday. After the Zags' game against No. 2 Baylor in early December was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues, they ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor's home state in their fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.