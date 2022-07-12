Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title in 2022? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Keon Johnson (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 07/11/2022
College football fans are going to see familiar faces in different uniforms this fall, especially at quarterback.
Dodger Stadium concessions workers have voted to authorize a strike, just a week before the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place in Los Angeles.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been trending online after a salacious accusation from his ex-girlfriend.
ESPN doesn't believe Jonathan Taylor is top back in the NFL.
The dust has settled on the earth-shattering move of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde take this break in the action to pick out winners and losers from around the college football landscape. Does the Big 12 look better now than a month ago? What about national powers Clemson and the ACC? Pat and Dan also look into buying some unique Indiana real estate before diving into the Zach Wilson drama...
In civil court, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced 24 accusers. In the NFL’s disciplinary process, he faces only four. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the league’s case against Watson centers only on four women, not five. The fifth woman was not interviewed by the league. The NFL originally spoke to 12 [more]
Tiger Woods has launched a blistering attack on golf's Saudi rebels on the eve of the 150th Open, questioning their loyalty for joining the LIV Series, ridiculing the format of the breakaway circuit and raising the possibility that they might be barred from future majors.
As potential trade partners find other answers at quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is still expected to be traded from the 49ers in the next few weeks.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has not lacked confidence in his NBA career and a parody Twitter account took advantage to fake out ESPN.
Any steam about Jimmy Garoppolo landing in Tampa Bay might have taken a hit after this quote from an anonymous Buccaneers coach.
T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes, the Waukesha County sports power couple, wed at a private resort with family and friends Saturday in Cabo San Lucas.
ESPN's poll of NFL executives, coaches and scouts shows that the league still regards #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the best at his position heading into 2022.
Following the Baker Mayfield trade, we thought we'd collect some fun reactions from Panthers fans—the optimistic, the skeptical and the savage.
Other highlights include an upkick knockout for the ages, and an athlete quitting his own bout after getting kicked in the head.
The Irish are still looking for their 2023 quarterback…
They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A's champions would be one of them. Along for the ride was Jack Nicklaus, the gold standard when it comes to majors with his 18 titles.
A six-pack of media notes on a Monday:
Things haven't gone well for the Cardinals since late last October.
An offensive line move was dubbed the Patriots' best move of the 2022 offseason