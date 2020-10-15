Fan uses megaphone to heckle Astros from outside Petco Park, calls each one a cheater by name

Once upon a time, the Houston Astros were on track to face some of the most hostile crowds in baseball history.

The team’s cheating during its 2017 World Series season was exposed during the offseason, and fans made no attempt to hide their disgust toward a group that has readily embraced heel status. And then the coronavirus pandemic forced baseball into empty stadiums for nearly the entirety of the 2020 season.

The Astros are now playing in the ALCS, and still have not played in front of a single paying spectator this season, outside of a boo-heavy spring training. One fan still found a way to make his voice heard during the series.

During Game 4 of the ALCS, a man could be heard heckling the Astros from outside Petco Park. After saying the baseball community had not forgotten the team’s sins, he proceeded to call out every Astro by name and shame them as a cheater:

Someone with a bullhorn behind Petco Park is talking about the Astros: "The baseball community has not forgotten your transgressions."



This man is now going through each player and saying: "You are a cheater, shame on you." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) October 15, 2020

There is someone (in an apartment building?) outside Petco Park with a megaphone reading out the names of Astros players and calling them cheaters. "Jose Altuve, you are a cheater shame on you. Carlos Correa, shame on you.” And so on. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 15, 2020

Without access to stadiums during games, fans have been forced to get creative to make sure the Astros know how much they dislike them. Banners have been flown through the sky, fans have greeted the team bus with jeers and one Oakland Athletics fan even managed to get a cardboard cutout of the Astros mascot in a trash can at his team’s stadium.

This isn’t the first time a megaphone has been used outside an Astros game:

Megaphone heckling happening outside the Astros game



(Via @k0an) pic.twitter.com/EhYr78VelF — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) August 8, 2020

You can only wonder just how loud the jeering will get once fans are allowed to fill stadiums again.

