Fan hit by Brooks Koepka shot at Ryder Cup loses sight in right eye

The fan who was hit in the face by an errant Brooks Koepka tee shot at the Ryder Cup last week has lost sight in her right eye. (Getty Images)

The spectator who was hit by Brooks Koepka’s tee shot at the Ryder Cup last weekend has lost sight in her right eye, according to AFP.

Koepka hit an errant tee shot into the crowd on No. 6 on Friday at Le Golf National in Paris that struck 49-year-old Corine Remande in the forehead, knocking her to the ground. By the time Koepka got to her, she was already receiving medical attention. He apologized to her and gave her a signed glove before continuing on with his round.

Remande said on Monday that doctors have told her she has lost the use of her right eye.

“It happened so fast, I didn’t feel any pain when I was hit,” Remande told AFP. “I didn’t feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye socket and an explosion of the eyeball.”

Remande is considering seeking legal action and criticized tournament organizers, who apparently did not make contact with her after the incident. She also claimed there was “no warning shout from the course official when the ball was heading towards the crowd.”

Koepka said they did yell fore from the tee, but given the weather and the amount of fans there, it likely was never heard.

“You can yell fore, but it doesn’t matter,” Koepka told Golf Digest on Friday. “With the wind blowing and everybody’s got coats on because it’s cold, it’s … fore doesn’t really matter, but we did say it.”

Koepka said he didn’t know anyone had been hit by the ball until he got closer to it, and that he instantly felt terrible.

“You know exactly how they are feeling, especially when you’ve got to go over there and apologize, because they are in pain, usually bleeding, and then to hit her in the face is not — you don’t want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it’s not a good feeling,” Koepka told Golf Digest.

Europe dominated the United States in the Ryder Cup this year, winning the event 17.5-10.5.

