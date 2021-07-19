Fan who hit Alex Verdugo with baseball in Red Sox-Yankees banned for life

Fan who hit Verdugo with ball gets lifetime ban from all MLB parks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justice has been served after a bizarre night at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

A fan who threw a baseball at Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo during Boston's game against the New York Yankees has been banned for life from all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

"While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries — especially with the Red Sox – reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated," the Yankees said in a statement, via the Associated Press.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning when the fan threw a ball at Verdugo from the left field stands, hitting him in the back. Verdugo said he tossed the ball into the stands intending it for a young Red Sox fan, but that a Yankees fan ended up with it.

"It felt like it was targeted towards me and it don’t sit well with me," Verdugo said after the game, via the AP.

The 25-year-old outfielder had to be restrained by center fielder Jarren Duran and first base coach Tom Goodwin after the incident, and manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his players off the field to defuse the situation.

The fan was identified and ejected from the game but wasn't arrested, according to NJ.com.

The Yankees announced their lifetime ban of the fan Sunday and MLB's other 29 teams soon followed suit.