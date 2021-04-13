Fan hilariously throws back spare ball after Jed Lowrie home run

Jessica Kleinschmidt
·2 min read
Fan hilariously throws back spare ball after Lowrie homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A’s infielder Jed Lowrie’s three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks created a 5-5 tie to make the game interesting. Well, so did a fan.

Watch the replay on the home run and what this guy does after grabbing the home run:

If you watch closely, you could see the fan throwing back a spare ball onto the field, and keeping the home run ball for himself. You have to admit, the quick transition is quite impressive.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo challenged the call due to possible fan interference, but the call stayed.

Thanks to Lowrie's clutch dinger, the A's came all the way back from an eally 5-0 deficit to win 7-5.

Lowrie continues to impress this season after making himself comfortable once again with the A’s during his third stint with the team. He signed a minor league contract in the offseason with hopes of making the Opening Day roster. 

He’s done that and then some.

The homer was Lowrie’s second of the season which adds to an impressive .341 average (at the time of writing this) with 14 hits and 11 RBI.

RELATED: MLB Power Rankings: Where Giants, A's stand after two weeks

Lowrie recently was open about his hardships during his last two seasons with the New York Mets, including describing an “unpleasant” time between himself and the organization after he was threatened with a grievance following a surgery refusel. Lowrie underwent the surgery in October after he became a free agent.

It appears it was worth it. 

