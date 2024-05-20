Fan Guide: Coca-Cola 600, concerts and other high-octane happenings

Before the green flag waves for the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, race fans can check out these high-octane happenings, both on and off the track.

Speed Street

The long-running BetMGM Speed Street has moved from Uptown to the speedway, and this year’s lineup includes Hairball on Friday, and Kameron Marlowe on Saturday, and Tim Dugger and Friends on Sunday.

ALSO READ: NASCAR All-Star Race to remain in North Wilkesboro in 2025 for 3rd straight year

Speed Street will also include a fan zone where there will be driver appearances by some of NASCAR’s biggest names, interactive games and displays, souvenir haulers, and the Trackside Live stage.

The festival opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Speed Street will be open each day to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s three NASCAR events May 24-26.

The Races

Friday

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series kick off the action on Friday.

The ARCA Menards Series will have practice and qualifying beginning at 11:40 a.m., and the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 starts at 6 p.m.

Qualifying for the truck series begins at 2:05 p.m., and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 begins at 8:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $50. Children age 12 and younger get in free.

Saturday

The NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars will take on NASCAR Cup Series superstars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Following the Xfinity race, practice for the Coca-Cola 600 will take place at 5:05 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 5:50 p.m.

Ticket prices for Saturday start at $35. Children age 12 and younger get in free.

Sunday

The 65th running of the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is set for Sunday.

Rockers Matchbox Twenty will perform a 60-minute pre-race concert in the infield before the race at 3:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be a patriotic tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces that will feature the 82nd Airborne Division Band and U.S. Army Black Hawks.

Driver introductions begin at 5:25 p.m. and the race starts at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices for Sunday start at $125.

For more information on ticket availability call 800-455-FANS (3267).

To see the complete schedule for the weekend, click here.

ALSO READ: Former President Donald Trump expected to attend Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

Know Before You Go

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. On race days, select gates will be open for ticket sales.

All tickets and parking passes will be mobile and delivered digitally.

Concessions are cashless, and all major credit and debit cards are accepted.

A maximum of two bags per person is permitted. Bags or backpacks should be no larger than 18 x 18 x 14 inches.

Fans may also bring one soft-sided cooler no larger than 14 x 14 x 14 inches.

To see what items are permitted and what items are prohibited, click here.

There is parking available surrounding the entire speedway. Click here to go to the parking and directions page to find the parking area closest to your seats and/or your traveling point. General parking fees may vary per day.

For more information on events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, go to charlottemotorspeedway.com.

VIDEO: NASCAR’s first Black woman pit crew member inspiring others



