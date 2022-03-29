Fan Guide: Charlotte Hornets get uptown buzzing

Get your fill of NBA action when the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the Spectrum Center in uptown.

See star players LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward in hot pursuit of a trip to the playoffs.

Theme nights include Autism Awareness Night on April 7 and Fan Appreciation Night on April 10.

Individual game tickets start at $10.50 and are available at the arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Know before you go

There are several safety protocols in place this season as the Hornets welcome fans back to the Spectrum Center.

On Feb. 26, Hornets Sports & Entertainment updated its policies for fans attending games and events at Spectrum Center. Following Mecklenburg County’s decision to rescind the mask mandate for indoor venues, masks will no longer be required, but are recommended, for those in attendance.

On March 15, the organization and NBA updated its policy for fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and player benches for games. Hornets fans sitting in these areas are no longer required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All games will use mobile tickets, which means that your mobile device will be used to get into the arena. Tickets can be accessed through the Hornets app via the “My Tickets” button, which will prompt you to log in to your account.

Tickets can be added to your smartphone wallet prior to the game for easy access.

In an effort to reduce wait times when entering the arena, there is a “no bag policy.” Exceptions will be made for bags or purses smaller than 10″ x 10″ x 4.” All bags must go through an X-ray machine, which may cause longer wait times.

This season, all points of sale at the venue, including concessions, will be cashless. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted. Reverse ATMs are located throughout the arena to convert cash to card.

All concession stands offer mobile ordering and express pickup through the Hornets app.

The Hornets Fan Shop also offers mobile ordering through the Hornets app with express pickup in the main lobby.

Upcoming home games:

April 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Magic

April 10 TBD vs. Washington Wizards

